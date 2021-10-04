Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12 to 25 can now enter for Vax-2-School scholarship program

CLEVELAND — Ohioans ages 12 to 25 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can now enter to win one of many scholarships through Ohio’s latest vaccine incentive program called Vax-2-School program.

Registration for the program is now open online. Eligible Ohioans can enter the program through the online portal here or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

The program is offering Ohioans in the 12 to 25 age group to win one of 150 $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 grand-prize scholarships. The scholarships can be used at any Ohio college, university, trade or technical school or career program of the winner’s choice.

Last week, Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Lottery Commission Director Pat McDonald announced that the prize money would double to $2 million in scholarships. The state also hopes to expand the program age eligibility to those between the ages of 5 to 11, pending an emergency authorizations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vax-2-School program is an opt-in program, so you have to enter to win. Anyone who previously entered for the Vax-A-Million scholarships and did not win are eligible, but must enter for the new program.

The ODH has yet to announce deadlines to enter and drawing dates for the program. Those details will be shared in the coming weeks, ODH said.

