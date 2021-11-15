Vax-2-School Program: Eligible Ohioans have less than 1 week left to register

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have less than one week left to register for the “Vax-2-School” Program drawing.

The first registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 21.

The other deadlines are as follows:



Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75, $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

Ohioans who register have the chance to win one of 150 $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

If you are not yet vaccinated and want to be eligible for the scholarship, there are clinics across the state offering appointments and walk-ins to receive a vaccine. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

To date, 6.02% of Ohioans age 5-11 have at least started the vaccine, as has 43.92% of those 12-17 and 51.14% of those 18-29.

ODH Ohio Department of Health data on vaccination rates for different age groups in Ohio.

