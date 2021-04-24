Wolstein Center Vaccination Clinic to begin taking walk-ins April 27

CLEVELAND — The Wolstein Center Vaccination Clinic is opening appointments back up for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and in their abundance of appointments will now begin to accept walk-ins.

Beginning April 27, the mass vaccination site in Cleveland will begin administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 years old and up, with 16 and 17-year-olds required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Wolstein Center Vaccination Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to opening up more appointments, the clinic is also taking walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning April 27.

While walk-ins are being accepted, officials still recommend making an appointment.

From April 27-May 3, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered while the second dose will be administered from May 18-May 24.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, click here.

