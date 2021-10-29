$1 million bond set for man arrested in connection to Frank Q. Jackson's death

CLEVELAND — The man who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Frank Q. Jackson, Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson's grandson, appeared in court Friday.

Robert Shepard was arraigned Friday on aggravated murder charges.

Shepard was given a $1 million dollar cash surety bond.

During the arraignment, a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Shepard is accused of directing Jackson to a location on Anita Kennedy Avenue near East 70th Street in Cleveland on Sept. 19, where Jackson was shot and killed.

Court documents do not indicate who fired the shots that killed Jackson.

Jackson died after being shot multiple times in the head, arm and upper back.

Shortly after the shooting, crime scene investigators were seen taking several apparent pieces of evidence from a dumpster at the scene including an unspecified number of shell casings, a cell phone, as well as a red dirt bike. The medical examiner said the dirt bike was lying near Jackson's body.

