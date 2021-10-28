Man arrested in connection to Frank Q. Jackson's death

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

According to a registered arrest warrant, Robert Shepard directed Jackson to a location on Anita Kennedy Avenue on Sept. 19, where he was shot and killed.

The warrant, filed in Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday, states Shepard faces an aggravated murder charge,

The court document does not indicate who fired the shots that killed Jackson.

Shephard is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail according to jail officials.

According to a News 5 source, the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They did not say if it was Shepard.

RELATED: CMHA surveillance video shows moments surrounding Frank Q. Jackson shooting

