19-year-old re-indicted in death of undercover Cleveland detective being held on $1 million bond

CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man accused of killing an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant in September is being held on a $1 million bond after a grand jury re-indicted him on charges, adding capital murder specifications.

David McDaniel, 19, pleaded not guilty during his video arraignment on Thursday.

He is charged with the slayings of 53-year-old Detective James Skernivitz and 50-year-old informant Scott Dingess.

Authorities allege that McDaniel and two juvenile suspects approached Skernivitz’s unmarked car and fired rounds that killed the two men as they prepared for a drug operation.

Authorities say the three intended to rob the victims.

McDaniel is ordered to have no contact with the victim or families if the bond is posted.

His pretrial hearing has been scheduled for June 9 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Deborah Turner.

