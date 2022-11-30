1PM: Adarus Black sentenced for murder of Na'Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — Adarus Black is in court Wednesday afternoon, set to be sentenced for the shooting death of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron back in 2020.

On June 14, 2020, Crawford, 18, was driving her maternal grandmother home after running errands when shots were fired into her car from another car at a stoplight located at North and Howard streets in Akron.

She was hit by bullets and died at an Akron hospital. Her grandmother wasn't injured.

Akron police said Crawford, a graduate of North High School who was planning to attend Central State University, was in the wrong place at the wrong time and called the murder a case of "mistaken identity."

Black was identified as the murder suspect by Akron police, but investigators believe Black hid in various parts of the country for 20 months.

He was arrested in February in Georgia by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sandy Springs Police Department’s SWAT Team.

Police said Black had a loaded AK-47 on him and was living in Atlanta under a fake name with a bogus California driver's license.

Black's trial started on Nov. 1, 871 days since Crawford was killed.

He was later found guilty of Crawford's murder.

