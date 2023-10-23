Watch Now
Autoworkers add key Michigan Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

AP Photo / Paul Sancya
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 10:42:47-04

(AP) — The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company.

The newest strike action comes just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,000 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

