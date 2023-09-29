Parma's GM plant lays off 130 employees

The GM Parma Metal Center temporarily laid off 130 employees on Friday amid the UAW strike against the “Big Three” automakers, according to union representatives. Employees at the plant have not been called on to strike.

Friday morning, UAW International President Shawn Fain announced two more plants would join the strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford, neither of which were in Northeast Ohio.

Last week, the Stellantis facility in Streetsboro was called to strike, joining the initial three that Fain announced would strike starting Sept. 14.

The UAW’s contract with the automakers expired at midnight on Sept. 14, and workers walked out of a Ford assembly plant near Detroit, a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, and a Jeep plant run by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio. The initial strike has involved about 13,000 of the union’s 146,000 members.

As of Friday, about 25,000 of the union’s 146,000 workers have been called to strike.

What the union wants

The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years. The companies have offered a little over half that amount. The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.