WATCH AT 7 PM: UAW President Shawn Fain to discuss tentative deal with Stellantis

Posted at 3:54 PM, Oct 29, 2023
After reaching a tentative deal with Stellantis on Saturday, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will be going live on Facebook at 7 p.m. to discuss the highlights of this deal.

The six-week strike included Ford, General Motors and Stellantis workers, all of whom had their contracts expire on Sept. 15.

The UAW reached a tentative deal with Ford on Wednesday; now, both Ford and Stellantis workers are expected to take down their picket lines and begin to return to work.

You can watch Fain's livestream at 7 p.m. in the player below:

