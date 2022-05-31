2 'credible threats' prompt increased police presence at 2 Lorain County school districts

GRAFTON, Ohio — One week after 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Texas, two Lorain County schools received credible threats from students, prompting arrests.

A Midview student was arrested after he confessed to making threats to students and teachers at Midview East Intermediate on Monday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Student arrested for allegedly making threats towards teachers, fellow students at Midview East Intermediate

According to deputies, the threat was made on the social media platform Snapchat and was aimed at specific teachers and fellow students.

“We’re very grateful for a young person who was brave enough to come forward,” Captain Richard Bosley with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said. “They saw something and they said something. And because of that, no harm has been done. If you hear these threats, don’t ignore, don’t think someone is talking, at least let them be looked at by school officials, law enforcement, let them be looked at by someone so we can make sure no harm comes to any more children.”

Less than 30 minutes away and also in Lorain County, a Wellington High School student was arrested on Monday after making a threat against the high school, police said.

RELATED: Wellington student arrested for making threats against high school, police say

According to police, they were made aware of the threat on Friday and spent the weekend investigating and executing a warrant at the student’s home, prompting him to be taken into custody.

For parents, the timing took the stress of a nation to a new level in light of the latest school shooting in Texas.

“The tragedy last week is not to be copied, mimicked, and made light of,” Midview parent Jessica Stann said. “We don’t feel safe sending our children to school. We don’t know if they are going to come home. With the copycat threats, if they are credible or not credible, they need to be stopped at the source.”

The Wellington school district released the following statement following the incident:

"The Wellington Village Police can address any additional questions regarding that investigation. Our first priority as a school district is the safety and welfare of our students and staff. We thank our Wellington Village Police and those that correctly voiced their concerns to the proper individuals.”

When it comes to covering school threats, News 5 does not take the responsibility lightly. In most cases, News 5 does not report on school threats, unless they rise to the level of “credible” by law enforcement. As you just read, there is a constant fear of copycats. In this case, and given what happened in Texas just last week, we felt an awareness of how these cases came to light and how they were contained served as an important reminder to help keep our community safe.

