EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police in East Cleveland continue to search for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and said he was going to kill her.

Emmanuel Wallace is accused of violating a restraining order, obstructing justice, kidnapping, aggravated menacing, failure to comply with police and improperly handling a firearm during an incident on June 20.

The mother of that 19-year-old woman, who News 5 is declining to identify since she is the victim of domestic violence, shared a video captured by onlookers.

A mother shared this with @WEWS -- showing her daughter being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on June 20th.



She's safe now (full story at 6 p.m.) and wants people to see what domestic violence looks like. East Cleveland Police say they're still searching for the man in the video. pic.twitter.com/yuB7Ml3HfO — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) June 27, 2022

“I was afraid, I was angry and I felt helpless like I couldn't protect her,” mother Dee Bethune said.

Bethune told News 5 she and her daughter wanted to share the video with News 5 to show the reality of what domestic violence looks like.

“As a community, we cannot let this happen,” Bethune said. “I’m so thankful for the two ladies who [recorded the video, called 911,] and followed my baby until she jumped out of that car.”

According to police, Emmanuel Wallace chased his ex-girlfriend as she ran into her bathroom, broke out her window and into the street.

Police told News 5 that woman escaped from the car as a pursuit began, while officers followed the car, culminating with that car crashing into a tree a couple of blocks away near the intersection of East 124th Street and Superior Avenue.

After that car crashed into a tree, East Cleveland police said Wallace successfully ran away from officers. However, officers found a semi-automatic rifle in the car and confirmed that Wallace already faces a felony assault charge and is a possible suspect connected to a murder.

“He is still out here and somebody knows where he is,” Bethune added. “Can’t be silent. If you see something you have to say something."

Bethune said she is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Wallace's arrest.

