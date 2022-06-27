Watch Now
East Cleveland Police search for kidnapping suspect seen in video posted by family

Video of incident shared to raise awareness on domestic violence
Police in East Cleveland continue to search for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and said he was going to kill her.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 19:18:20-04

Emmanuel Wallace is accused of violating a restraining order, obstructing justice, kidnapping, aggravated menacing, failure to comply with police and improperly handling a firearm during an incident on June 20.

The mother of that 19-year-old woman, who News 5 is declining to identify since she is the victim of domestic violence, shared a video captured by onlookers.

“I was afraid, I was angry and I felt helpless like I couldn't protect her,” mother Dee Bethune said.

Bethune told News 5 she and her daughter wanted to share the video with News 5 to show the reality of what domestic violence looks like.

“As a community, we cannot let this happen,” Bethune said. “I’m so thankful for the two ladies who [recorded the video, called 911,] and followed my baby until she jumped out of that car.”

According to police, Emmanuel Wallace chased his ex-girlfriend as she ran into her bathroom, broke out her window and into the street.

Police told News 5 that woman escaped from the car as a pursuit began, while officers followed the car, culminating with that car crashing into a tree a couple of blocks away near the intersection of East 124th Street and Superior Avenue.

After that car crashed into a tree, East Cleveland police said Wallace successfully ran away from officers. However, officers found a semi-automatic rifle in the car and confirmed that Wallace already faces a felony assault charge and is a possible suspect connected to a murder.

“He is still out here and somebody knows where he is,” Bethune added. “Can’t be silent. If you see something you have to say something."

Bethune said she is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Wallace's arrest.

