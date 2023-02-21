12:30PM: Head of EPA, OH and PA governors provide update on train derailment in East Palestine

Head of the EPA, Michael Regan, will make his second trip to East Palestine in less than a week to address the health concerns of residents following the toxic train derailment.

Regan will be joined by Gov. DeWine and Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro for a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Officials say, to date, 15,000 pounds of contaminated soil and one million gallons of contaminated water have been excavated from the site, and insist that, according to testing, the air and water are safe.

Today's visit comes after a health clinic opened in East Palestine at First Church of Christ at 8 a.m. to address the medical concerns of residents experiencing symptoms following the derailment.

Watch today's press conference live here:

