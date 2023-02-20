Some East Palestine residents experiencing sickness; new health clinic opens Tuesday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Ohio of Department of Health, in partnership with Columbiana County Health, is opening a clinic Tuesday in East Palestine after the train derailment two and a half weeks ago. Ohio Senators J.D. Vance and Sherrod Brown are asking the EPA for continuous monitoring of toxic chemicals in that area.

The doors at First Church of Christ open at 8 A.M. People who live in East Palestine have been experiencing a slew of symptoms over the last two weeks and tell News 5, they’re looking forward to speaking with medical professionals.

“The fear is still there, it’s going to take a little while for that,” said Tony Houshour, regional manager, East Palestine Serve Salvation Army Unit.

The Salvation Army and even a local car dealership have stepped in to help people get necessities like baby wipes and clean water.

“When DeWine said he wouldn't drink that water here— in people’s minds— they said, 'well if he wouldn’t drink it, why would I?'” said Cory Brittain, with Brittain Chevrolet.

Two weeks since the train derailment, the EPA and the governor said East Palestine city water is safe to drink, but some won’t touch it.

“It’s city water and I don’t trust it.” said Richard Moffett, East Palestine resident. “They say the water is safe here, but because of these chemicals have gotten into the ground and it’s got to be in the drinking water, and there’s no guarantee the treatment plant is going to shake it out.”

Moffett said he’s been feeling sick and is considering going to the clinic opening Tuesday.

“I have a headache every time I come into town, I get nose bleeds, I get stomach cramps, and I have shortness of breath,” Moffett added.

The Columbiana County Health Department said it's been working with toxicologists in preparation for the clinic opening, but still has no specific symptoms residents should look out for.

“If they have something to show they are going to be nurse and nurse practitioners to look at that but there might be referrals depending on the concern of whatever a person might have.” said Laura Fauss, public information officer, Columbiana County Health Department.

As of Monday evening, only over 20 of the 144 appointment slots were filled. The health department is encouraging residents to keep signing up.

“I think there’s a lot of questions, a lot of residents have questions in general,” said Fauss. “They may not have health concerns currently but may be concerned for their health in the future. That’s really want we want to try to do is answer all those questions to the best of our availability.”

This health clinic is open Feb 21 through Feb 25. You can call 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888 to schedule an appointment.

