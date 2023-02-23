East Palestine today — NTSB to release initial report on crash, Buttigieg makes first visit, community meeting

Thursday will bring several new developments in the ongoing fallout from the catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, including the first visit from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the release of the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the cause of the crash, and a community meeting being held tonight with legal and medical experts.

Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be visiting East Palestine for the first time since the derailment Thursday, “as part of this Administration’s commitment to the safety and well-being of this community for the long haul,” according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.

He will start the day at the derailment site, meeting with the team from the USDOT that was on the ground hours after the derailment. Later, he will receive an update on the NTSB investigation and meet with emergency responders and community members in East Palestine.

Buttigieg has been a target of ire from conservatives, who criticized him and President Biden for not showing up to East Palestine sooner.

"This was an area of the state of Ohio that voted massively for President Trump, not a community that they necessarily care about," Riley Moore, Republican congressional candidate for West Virginia, said on "Fox and Friends."

In a news release, the USDOT defended Buttigieg’s decision not to visit East Palestine until today, citing a Politico article showing that historically, it is “exceedingly rare” for a transportation secretary to visit the site of a train derailment, and stating that the timing is right for his visit now that the emergency response phase is over and the NTSB is prepared to announce findings from its investigation.

The NTSB report will be released at 10 a.m., and will include any safety recommendations the agency plans to issue to prevent future derailments.

The NTSB will also hold a news conference from Washington DC at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Later Thursday night, there will be a community meeting in which residents can hear from independent health and legal experts. The panel discussion and Q&A will begin at 6 p.m.

That meeting comes a day after residents got to share their concerns directly with the CEO of Norfolk Southern during a town hall hosted by CNN.

"I'm 65-years-old, a diabetic, heart disease, everything,” said East Palestine resident Jim Stewart to CEO Alan Shaw during the town hall. “Now, did you shorten my life now? I want to retire and enjoy it. How are we gonna enjoy it? You burned me. We were gonna sell our house. Our value went poof." I hear you. I'm terribly sorry that this has happened to this community,” Shaw responded. “What I can do and what I will do is make it right. We're gonna get the clean up right. We're gonna reimburse the citizens. We're gonna invest in the long term health of this community.”

The company also announced on Wednesday night major plans to replace the tracks and excavate the soil in the derailment area, plans they changed in response to feedback from citizens. The company said it will begin work on the first rail line immediately and then move to the second rail line directly after.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, touring Little Beaver Creek and visiting the East Palestine Fire Department, where he donated water and cleaning supplies.

