Negley woman has well privately tested after East Palestine derailment

Laurie Marks had her private well independently tested after she says she experienced health issues more than a week after the controlled burn, she told News 5.

Marks lives with her husband in Negley, which is located roughly three miles south of the derailment site in East Palestine.

Marks said she'd experienced breathing issues and headaches after the controlled chemical burn. When she visited the doctor the first time, she was prescribed antibiotics and then was recommended steroids and inhalers.

"I've had the conversation with my family that this will probably kill me," she said.

The independent test cost Marks nearly $400, and the results will take a week to get back.

"Yeah, but that's our health," she said. "Some people will sit back and say, 'Why don't you just move?' Where are we going to move to?"

The U.S. EPA released an update on the East Palestine derailment on Saturday stating that 525 homes with "no exceedances for residential air quality standards" have been reported. Additionally, there are 14 more homes scheduled for indoor air screening this weekend.

