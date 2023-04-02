Roughly $40,000 in toys delivered to children of East Palestine following train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been nearly two months since the train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine and since then, cleanup efforts and work to provide essential items like bottled water and air filters to residents have been continuous. But on Saturday, the efforts shifted a bit and the focus was placed on bringing joy to the smallest residents of the town.

Saturday afternoon, The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation distributed droves of toys to children in East Palestine.

The foundation had started the East Palestine toy drive at the beginning of March, and over the past month have received a massive influx of toys and items for children.

"I think all together we’re right around $40,000 in toys," said Fred Strawser, who works with The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. "Seeing these kids faces light up is tremendous. If you make one kid happy you’ve done your deed, I think."

After the February train derailment and subsequent controlled burn of chemicals and hazardous materials in the train cars, parents had voice concern about potential contamination on their children's toys.

Toys for Tots answered that call, delivering their donation to the George F Mcbane American Legion Post 31 on Walnut Street.

Children lined up Saturday to pick out their toys from the drive. From board games to bikes, East Palestine children had plenty of options to choose from to replenish their personal belongings.

"So many toys that every kid gets three toys a piece and there's still toys in there," said Sandy Wales of East Palestine Social Concerns. "I did not know we were going to have this many toys, which is wonderful. Wonderful."

