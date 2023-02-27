WATCH LIVE: FEMA, other agencies, provide update on East Palestine

FEMA is hosting a joint news conference from East Palestine Monday at 4 p.m. to provide an update on how federal, state and local agencies are continuing to respond to the toxic train derailment.

Watch a livestream of the news conference in the video player below at 4 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Among those slated to speak are U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Health Chief of Staff Miranda Williams, FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak, CDC/ATSDR Team Lead Jill Shugart and Federal Railroad Administration Public Information Specialist Corey Gattie.

RELATED: EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pause contaminated waste disposal, instills review and approval process

FEMA held joint conferences Saturday and Sunday. Watch coverage of those events below:

Sunday, Feb. 26:

Saturday, Feb. 25:

