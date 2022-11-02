2022-2023 Academic Challenge Schedule

We are proud to announce that with the help of our Title Sponsor, Nordson Corporation, The Nordson Academic Challenge is back for the 2022-2023 season!



Episodes will air Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 beginning on Jan. 7, 2023. View a full air date schedule of episodes and results from each competition as they air below - please note that air dates are subject to change.

You can watch full episodes as they air on News 5 here. They will also be available on the Academic Challenge page on our website, and you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.

Academic Challenge 2022-2023 Episode Air Date Schedule:

