Here are some special discounts offered for teachers year-round

CLEVELAND — As teachers prepare for the new school year, many of them are spending hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket to get their classrooms ready.

According to the National Education Association, teachers, on average, spent between $500 to $750 of their own money on supplies last year.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Kate Nicholson, known as The Discount Teacher on Instagram, about ways teachers can save money.

"Not everyone knows that these things are going on, which is why I'm so passionate about getting the word out for them," said Nicholson.

While most retailers offer discounts during back-to-school season, Nicholson said many companies have deals for teachers year-round.

"Clothing stores like J. Crew and Loft. Stanley does a teacher discount. You just have to sign up online. Adidas and Nike, so you can get teaching shoes, things like that," said Nicholson.

Teachers can also get deals on cell phone plans, travel and hotels with a teacher ID.

Educators may also be eligible to deduct up to $300 of unreimbursed expenses on their tax returns. For more information, click here.

