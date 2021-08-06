LIST: The Salvation Army hosting 'Stuff the Bus' campaign at local Walmart stores

CLEVELAND — As a new school year approaches, families find themselves preparing their child to return to school, and that includes back-to-school shopping. The back-to-school season can place a burden on families already struggling financially in the middle of a pandemic.

The Salvation Army is hoping to help families with their “Stuff the Bus” campaign happening at dozens of Walmart locations across Northeast Ohio.

Anyone is invited to drop off school supplies at certain Walmart locations on Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins in front of the following participating stores.

“There are thousands of children heading back to school throughout Northeast and Northwest Ohio this year, and a large percentage of them are struggling to make ends meet,” said Major Cindy-Lou Drummond, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year well and achieve success in the future. It’s the boost of confidence they need when getting back to normal after a challenging year.”

