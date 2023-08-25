Meet our second Back-to-School Surprise Finalist: Alison Berger, third grade teacher at Big Creek Elementary

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — With school back in session across Northeast Ohio, News 5 wants to do something special for those teachers who continually go above and beyond in the classroom.

News 5 has partnered with Preston Kia to give one educator a new Kia EV6.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Mike Brookbank caught up with one of our four finalists this week, elementary school teacher Alison Berger, who even in her darkest days, had her student's best interests at heart.

Berger has been a fixture at Big Creek Elementary School for more than two decades.

But the teacher known for often connecting with her students outside the classroom, attending their sporting events or recitals, was abruptly sidelined by breast cancer just as a new school year began.

"I was diagnosed in August of 2020," said Berger.

Treatment began within weeks.

"I had six rounds of chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy, 30 rounds of radiation, all within nine months of the school year," said Berger.

A year later, Berger got a staph infection that caused her to lose both breasts.

Through it all, the boys and girls who call her Mrs. Berger were close in thought.

"Knowing I had this job to come back to it was part of my fight. It was not only my family but the children I teach yearly that really kind of kept me going through all the treatments that I had," said Berger.

In addition to the physical battle she was waging, Berger was fighting a wide range of emotions.

On those days when she was low, what brought her up?

"Believe it or not I have two colleagues here, we call each other the tricycle, and I could zoom in with them on lunch and they would bring me up, and still to this day they keep me going," said Berger.

Within seconds of seeing the trio together in the hallway, you can see the special bond they share.

Today there is less stress and more smiles on their faces and for good reason.

"I am 100% cancer-free,” said Berger.

Even though those dark days are now behind her, Berger is not keeping them in the past.

We asked Berger what story her difficult journey tells her students, their families, and the staff at the school.

"I use my story when my children are having a bad day. I tell them good people do hard things and this may be hard for you, but if I can beat cancer we can do this together," said Berger.

Berger's husband, Shane, was hospitalized himself for 12 days with a collapsed lung just before the mom of three got the call about her diagnosis.

"It was a rough ride, it really was," said Shane Berger.

Shane nominated her for the News 5 Teacher Surprise Contest.

"I'm not big into contests and stuff but I'm like, this makes sense," said Berger.

As for why he says she's worthy – Berger said all you need to do is pull up to Big Creek Elementary.

"There's a banner on the window out there that teacher of the year and Alison Berger on it. There's a parking spot out there that says teacher of the year and she's parked in it," said Berger.

Alison Berger is starting her 22nd year in the Berea City School District with that title, and she also finds herself in the running for a brand-new car.

"I do what I do because I love what I do I don't look for recognition," said Berger.