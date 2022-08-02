This weekend is Ohio's sales tax holiday; save on back-to-school shopping

CLEVELAND — This weekend is Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend, a chance for parents to pick up certain back-to-school supplies without having to pay a state sales tax.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, from 12 a.m. Friday, August 5 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the following items will be exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

There is no limit on the amount spent or the number of items purchased.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt from sales tax this weekend, the Department of Taxation states.

Click here for more details on items that do and don’t qualify for the sales tax holiday.

The National Retail Federation says families will spend an average of almost $900 on school supplies this year. Over one-third of consumers are cutting back on other spending so they can afford school supplies.

The Northeast Ohio Better Business Bureau says that retailers will often piggyback onto the sales tax holiday, offering additional discounts on top of the sales tax exemption. BBB representatives suggest that consumers plan ahead, check sales flyers and websites for upcoming sales, and determine where they can get the best value on the items they need.

The BBB also notes that for online purchases, the sales tax holiday time frame is determined by the seller’s time zone, not the purchaser’s.

Shoppers should also keep their receipts and check them closely, the BBB says. If you see sales tax on an item that should be exempt, the State of Ohio requires the retailer to refund the tax paid.

For more information and frequently asked questions about the sales tax holiday, click here.

