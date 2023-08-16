Vermilion Local School District first in the state with high-tech security

VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Local School District is the first in the state to have new, high-tech security aimed at saving time in an emergency.

“It’s a game changer when we saw it, we were blown away,” said Wes Weaver, Assistant Superintendent Vermilion Local School District.

It gives Vermilion first responders a new tool to save time in an emergency.

“It’s a personal mission for us too, to provide that safety and security for our students,” said Christopher Hartung, Chief Vermilion Police Department.

“In these emergency situations seconds and minutes mean the difference in life and death,” said Joe Little, President Laketec Communications.

Little said nearly 90% of 911 calls come from cell phones, sometimes pinpointing the exact location is difficult.

But now, the Vermilion Local School District invested in cutting-edge technology to change that, it’s called 911 Inform.

It can pinpoint where the emergency is happening and guide police, fire, or EMS right to the exact location saving time.

Little said there is a virtual fence around the school.

“Anything that happens within that geofence, we can pinpoint exactly where that person is,” said Little.

The technology provides detailed mapping, the ability to look and unlock doors remotely from police dispatch, and allows dispatchers' camera control in an emergency.

“We’re in the building instantly with a matter of a couple of clicks. If we have a 911 call from a specific classroom, I can activate a camera and see,” said Katie Lulovics, Vermilion Police Communications Supervisor. “If I see a shooter, I can follow him through the building I can let my officers know exactly where that shooter is, I can let them know what doors I’m unlocking for them to go in, what doors are going to be locked. So our eyes are there before anybody."

Weaver secured a grant for $500,000 that paid for the majority of the 911 Inform System.

It puts time on the side of first responders.

“In a mass shooting event the longer it goes on without police direct confrontation with that person, the more lives are going to be lost,” said Weaver.

Each of the district’s three schools has about 50 cameras.

Schools are also equipped with speakers and strobe lights to warn of an emergency.

The Vermilion Police Department and Vermilion Local Schools are the first in Ohio to have this equipment at their fingertips.

“From my perspective, I’m into a lot of schools and this school is the best-protected school that we’ve seen in the state of Ohio,” said Little.

For some parents, it is peace of mind.

“It will ease a lot of stress, comfort me a little bit,” said mom Ashley Knox.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said dad Brandan Rader.

“One thousand percent it will save lives,” said Little.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.