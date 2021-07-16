Beloved CMSD employee drowns in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is grieving for Marzell Pink, 49, a longtime educator and coach who drowned in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department report, officers responded to the 100 block of 6th Avenue South, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around 7:18 p.m. after being notified of the incident.

Pink was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital where he died. His cause of death was listed as asphyxiation due to drowning, police said.

CMSD said Pink worked as the dean of engagement for the last three years and was a powerlifting coach at Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School. He had been with the district for decades.

The district said grief counselors will be available to students and staff this week as well as when school resumes on Aug. 2.

