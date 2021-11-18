Cleveland Metropolitan School District extends mask mandate through the rest of 2021

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO/superintendent Eric Gordon announced Wednesday the district has extended its mask mandate through the rest of the year in order to keep children in classrooms safe while combating COVID-19.

The district said it "will reassess the policy after winter break, which ends Jan. 3, 2022."

Currently, masks are required for all students, staff and visitors regardless of their vaccination status. Gordon thanked parents, staff and students for their support and perseverance during a "challenging school year."

"We need stay on course, even though COVID-19 cases are rising again in Northeast Ohio and across the state,” he said. “The trend could worsen as people gather inside for holiday gatherings, increasing the chances of exposure.”

CMSD has developed multiple safety protocols to keep students and staff safe while at school. Those protocols include social distancing and frequent sanitation of classrooms.

CLICK HERE to read more about COVID-19 safety at CMSD.

“The sacrifices that all of you make—students, families and educators—do not go unnoticed,” Gordon said. “Your cooperation and support are critical to our academic success. I am grateful for all you do.”

CLICK HERE to read/watch Gordon's full announcement.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.