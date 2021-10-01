Nathan Hale Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage

CLEVELAND — Classes were canceled Friday for students at Nathan Hale Elementary School due to a staffing shortage.

Nathan Hale Elementary is a pre-K through 8th-grade school that is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

According to district officials, the school was closed after a "significant number of staff called out." Remote learning classes were also canceled. The district said some staffers were nervous about COVID-19.

The school issued the following statement:

"We closed Nathan Hale today after a significant number of school staff called off sick this morning. While we understand that people are nervous about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our community, CMSD has and will continue to take every precaution to ensure that our schools are one of the safest places our students and adults can be in our community during this time. It is unfortunate that our students weren’t able to be in school today, but we fully expect to return to normal service on Monday."

Earlier this week, the school listed a COVID-19 alert on its homepage that said the building will be cleaned nightly due to a positive coronavirus case that was reported.

Yesterday, the CMSD released a statement about the death of an unnamed Nathan Hale staff member. The cause of death was not given.

