Padua High School juniors score perfect and near-perfect on ACT

PARMA, Ohio — A Padua high school junior is celebrating his hard work and dedication after receiving news that he got a perfect score on his ACT standardized college admission test—a feat less than 5% of all test takers around the world receive.

Alex Quang, class of 2023, is in the school’s award-winning MedTrack program, and said the perfect score came after a few attempts at the test.

“This accomplishment means a lot to me,” Quang said. “I worked very hard to get it, and it took a few attempts before I could put together a perfect score.”

Quang credited his peers for playing a role in his success.

“All of my classmates at Padua played a huge role since they’re a huge reason I enjoy showing up to school every day," he said in a news release.

He plans to attend “the best possible college” he can get into and major in aerospace engineering.

One of his peers, junior Tommy Futey, scored a near-perfect 35 on his ACT— a feat less than 9% of students worldwide get.

“Thank you to all of the great people in my life who support me and help me achieve as much as I can,” Futey said.

For Padua High School principal Bob DiRocco, these two students show what’s possible with hard work and determination.

“Their hard work, focus, and determination are exemplary,” DiRocco said. “They are also newly inducted members of the St. Bonaventure Chapter of the National Honor Society, so while their dedication to scholarship comes as no surprise to those who know them, this is a significant accomplishment which we are happy to celebrate.”

