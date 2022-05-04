Chris Ronayne wins Democratic primary for county executive

CLEVELAND — In a race that saw the incumbent unexpectedly depart, and three other candidates, including some possible favorites, enter and withdraw, Cuyahoga County voters selected Chris Ronayne to represent the Democratic Party in the November election for county executive.

With 99% of precincts voting, Ronayne received 66%, or 46,573 votes.

In a statement on Twitter last night, Ronayne thanked his constituents.

Thank you for nominating me as your Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Exec. We launched our campaign knowing our county can do better. We’re a step closer to the County Exec’s office but there’s still work to do to bring the change we need to our community. To the future! pic.twitter.com/Poodxqsi1Q — Chris Ronayne (@chrisronayne) May 4, 2022

For 16 years, Ronayne served as the President of University Circle. He currently serves on the board of Destination Cleveland and is a chair on the Canalway Partners Board of Directors.

At the end of this race, only two candidates were left standing, with Ronayne and Tariq Shabazz vying for the seat left behind by outgoing county executive Armond Budish, who declined to run for a third term after his office became mired in ongoing problems, mainly centered around the county jail.

Shirley Smith, a former Ohio state senator , Maple Hts. mayor Annette Blackwell and Warrensville Hts. mayor Brad Sellers all entered and exited the race before giving way to Ronayne and Shabazz.

Republican Lee Weingart will appear on the November ballot opposite Ronayne.

