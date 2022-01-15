Warrensville Heights mayor drops out of Cuyahoga County executive race

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers announced that he is withdrawing from the Cuyahoga County executive race after joining it less than two weeks prior.

Sellers issued the following statement Saturday:

“I entered the race for Cuyahoga County Executive on January 5, 2022. Recent reports have now become a distraction in this race, so today I am announcing I am withdrawing my candidacy for the position of Cuyahoga County Executive.”

Comprised of 59 cities, villages, and communities, Cuyahoga County’s population over the recent decade has largely remained stagnant, according to the most recent census. Growing the county, enhancing its economy, and tackling the behemoth that is the possible construction of a new county jail is likely to be major issues over the course of the campaign.

Sellers, a former professional basketball player prior to his time in city government, said county government and its $1.5 billion budget has much to improve upon.

That leaves two candidates seeking to replace Armond Budish, who currently serves as the Cuyahoga County Executive. The candidates are former University Circle Inc. president Chris Ronayne, a Democrat, and former county commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican.

