Electronic poll books automatically recording ballot stub numbers again, Cuyahoga BOE says

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections says all electronic poll books are now able to automatically record ballot stub numbers, a spokesperson said in an update shortly after issuing a statement about a malfunction that affected polling locations across the county.

If any voter left a Polling Location today without voting, please return prior to 7:30 p.m. to cast your ballot. All Electronic Poll Books are now able to automatically record ballot stub numbers. At no time were ballots not able to be read by a ballot scanner. — Board of Elections (@cuyahogaboe) May 3, 2022

A spokesperson for the Ohio Secretary of State said the office is aware of check-in issues at polling locations in Cuyahoga and Lucas counties.

We are aware of potential check-in issues in Lucas and Cuyahoga counties. We are in contact with the county board of elections staff and are working with them to resolve the issue.



To be very clear, no voters should be turned away due to these issues. — Ohio Secretary of State Comms Team (@SecLaRoseComms) May 3, 2022

Earlier in the morning, a poll worker told News 5 Cleveland that poll workers were having trouble with machines.

Mike West, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, released the following statement when the issue was first recognized:

“When voters are issued ballots the poll workers record the stub number.

The Electronic Poll Books that are used to scan and record ballot stub numbers are not automatically recording the stub numbers. This does not affect the ability of voters to cast ballots.

Poll workers are entering the stub numbers into the Electronic Poll Books manually or recording the stub numbers on back-up paper poll books.

The Board of Elections is working on the issue and wants to thank voters for their patience. Again, this does not affect the ability of voters to cast ballots.”

RELATED: Your guide to Primary Day 2022 in Northeast Ohio

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.