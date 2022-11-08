LIVE: Election Day 2022 updates

CLEVELAND — It's here. Election Day 2022. Everything from an open Senate seat to governor to levies to school board issues is on the ballot.

Polls

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

Polling locations

Check out your polling location here .

Voting requirements

In order to vote in the Ohio Midterm Election on Nov. 8, you must have been registered to vote by Oct. 11. Click here to check your voter registration status.

A valid identification is required to vote in Ohio. With specific conditions for each form, valid types of ID include a photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the State of Ohio, a military ID, a utility bill, a bank statement, a government check, a paycheck or another government document.

Click here for details on what is required for these identification types to make them valid to vote in Ohio.

Unacceptable forms of ID include driver's licenses issued by a state other than Ohio, a Social Security card, a Passport, a birth certificate (unless the voter still lives at the address on the certificate), an insurance card, or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

Complete information on acceptable and unacceptable forms of ID can be found on the Secretary of State's website here, along with details on how to cast a provisional ballot if you do not have an acceptable ID available.

Sample Ballot

Click here to look up and view a sample of the ballot you will be voting on, based on your location.

News 5's Midterm Election Guide

Click here to view our complete Midterm Election Guide, including information on what district you're in, which candidates you can vote for, links to interviews and coverage with candidates and political experts, and more.

Changes for some voters

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different municipalities.

Over 24,000 voters are affected by the changes to precincts in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights and Warrensville Heights that were announced by the board of elections Thursday afternoon.

Click here to see the location changes that were announced by the board of elections on Friday.

Myths

To help clear up confusion about elections in general, the Cuyahoga County BOE has a Rumor Central page where they tackle the myths and facts related to every aspect of the voting process, like the myth that one party can influence the process. Every aspect of voting and the handling of votes is required to include both a Democrat and a Republican.

Issues at the polls

If you see an issue at a polling place, email us at InvestigatorTips@wews.com or call our news desk at 216-431-3700.

Results

CLICK HERE for unofficial election results which will be updated throughout the night in real-time once they begin to come in after 7:30 p.m.

Track your ballot

Click here to track the status of your ballot, whether you voted early by mail or in person, or on Election Day.

The Big Races

U.S. Senate

Democratic: Tim Ryan

Republican: J.D. Vance

Valid write-in candidates: John Cheng, Matthew R. Esh, Stephen Faris, Shane Hoffman

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Democratic: Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens

Republican: Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (i)

Attorney General

Democratic: Jeff Crossman

Republican: Dave Yost (i)

Secretary of State

Democratic: Chelsea Clark

Republican: Frank LaRose (i)

Independent: Terpsehore Maras

*Terpsehore Maras was reinstated to the ballot after being denied by the Sec. of State team after some of her signatures were decided as "invalid." OSC overruled this.

Treasurer

Democratic: Scott Schertzer

Republican: Robert Sprague (i)

Auditor

Democratic: Taylor Sappington

Republican: Keith Faber (i)

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice (Maureen O’Connor’s seat won in 2016)

Democratic: Jennifer L. Brunner (has been on OSC as a Judge)

Republican: Sharon L. Kennedy (has been on OSC as a Judge)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice (Pat Fischer’s seat won in 2016)

Democratic: Terri Jamison

Republican: Pat Fischer (i)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice (Pat DeWine’s seat won in 2016)

Democratic: Marilyn Zayas

Republican: Pat DeWine (i)

Statewide ballot measures

Issue 1: Determining Bail Amount Based on Public Safety Amendment

Requires Ohio judges to "use factors such as public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, and a person's criminal record" when setting amounts and conditions of bail.

Issue 2: Citizenship Voting Requirement Amendment

Prohibits local governments from allowing persons who lack the qualifications of an elector to vote in local elections (this is already in place).

Local ballot measures

These measures depend on your district.

