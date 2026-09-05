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Fisherman Discovers Body in Summit Lake; Death Under Investigation

Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after an unidentified man was found dead in the water Friday afternoon.
Summit Lake Park
Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland
Summit Lake Park
Posted

AKRON, Ohio — An unidentified man was found dead in Summit Lake Friday afternoon after a fisherman discovered the body while fishing from a dock, according to the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The discovery was made at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2026. The fisherman called 911, and personnel from the Akron Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

The victim was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 p.m.

The victim's identity has not been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

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