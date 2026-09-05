Fisherman Discovers Body in Summit Lake; Death Under Investigation

AKRON, Ohio — An unidentified man was found dead in Summit Lake Friday afternoon after a fisherman discovered the body while fishing from a dock, according to the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The discovery was made at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2026. The fisherman called 911, and personnel from the Akron Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

The victim was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 p.m.

The victim's identity has not been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.