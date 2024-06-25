Watch Now
Ford recalling more than half a million F-150s for transmission issues

Ford Motor Company
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jun 25, 2024

(WXYZ) — More than half a million Ford trucks have been recalled due to a transmission issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2014 F-150 trucks, due to a signal loss between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and powertrain control module. This issue can increase the risk of a crash, causing the transmission to downshift, regardless of vehicle speed unexpectedly.

Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module software for free. Affected F-150 owners will receive a notification letter next week.

If you have an F-150 that you think could be impacted by this recall, you may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S37. You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov for more information.

