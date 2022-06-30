LAKEWOOD, Ohio — As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We have shared 100 of them with you. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences, and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting.

In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re heading to Lakewood, a neighborhood that’s more than just bars and churches.

1.) Old Stone House

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

When you head to Lakewood Park, most people go there for the Solstice Steps, the playground or the pool, but the park is also home to an old stone house that unlocks the city's past.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can take tours and go back in time to see how life was in the 1800s. A small family cemetery can be found behind the back of the home.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The house is located at 14710 Lake Ave. In the summer, some local residents are known to walk to the house and buy an old-school pop.

2.) Mahall’s

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

For many who grew up in Lakewood, Mahall’s was just a bowling alley.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Now, it’s a bowling alley and one of the few places in Lakewood where you can catch live music and some great food.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

This bowling alley has been around for almost 100 years.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It’s located at 13200 Madison Avenue.

3.) Lakewood Food Truck Park

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The Food Truck Park is newer to the city and has become a major hit.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The park rotates in new food trucks, so you can check out a variety of local places. They also have plenty of outdoor space, and you can even bring your dog.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The park is located at 16900 Detroit Ave.

4.) KB Confections

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

This family-owned bakery is the perfect place to grab a coffee and a treat. It features amazing cupcake flavors, including cookies 'n cream and MilkyWay, and it has arguably the best macarons in the area.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They also have a greenhouse attached to the bakery where people can host bridal showers and birthday parties.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They are located at 13519 Detroit Ave.

5.) Addicted

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Looking for a place to get a coffee or a crazy milkshake? Addicted is one of the new places in Northeast Ohio where you can get a milkshake with cookies, Rice Krispies Treats, cotton candy and more right on top. If ice cream isn’t your thing, they also have homemade baked goods and an endless variety of coffee-based drinks.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They are located at 13743 Madison Ave.

Honorable mentions:

Immigrant Son Brewing : If you’re looking for a menu with Hungarian flare, this is the place for you.

: If you’re looking for a menu with Hungarian flare, this is the place for you. Vegan Doughnut Company : There is always a long line of people waiting to eat their delicious vegan donuts.

: There is always a long line of people waiting to eat their delicious vegan donuts. Fear’s Confections : This bakery is home to arguably the best candy in Lakewood.

: This bakery is home to arguably the best candy in Lakewood. New Moon: Have you ever thought that you might be a witch? New Moon is a place that accepts everyone for who they are including mediums, psychics, healers and more.

