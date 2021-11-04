Why NEORSD social media 'influensewer' making you give a crap about the things you flush is a CLE hidden gem

CLEVELAND — There are not many Twitter accounts that can make sewer maintenance, all the unpleasant and all the no-nos that go down the pipes (we’re talking to you flushable wipes) trending topics online, but the man who runs the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District makes light of the stinky situations.

The man behind the account is John Gonzalez. His approach is bold, timely and creative as he uses cultural references to make sewers a trending topic.

when you flush at a friends house and the water level keeps rising pic.twitter.com/VvfOMde6iG — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) October 21, 2018

“What I like to do is to connect our work with what people are already talking about,” said Gonzalez.

Two of his colleagues help provide live video or photographs of what’s happening on any given day in the communities in Northeast Ohio.

“Our work affects customers every single day, and most of the time they just don't realize it. So it's a creative opportunity for us to make that connection,” said Gonzalez.

If you are not familiar with the NEORSD Twitter account, a reoccurring theme is the problematic flushable wipes.

“The label says flushable and people don't think twice about it. But the reality is they cause problems.”

Gonzalez uses TikTok, memes and puns to get his message across.

educate yourself. pic.twitter.com/HHrVfuvuHH — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) October 6, 2021

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Twitter account was featured on our 100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland list.

Gonzalez's colleagues agree, "John is not only the hidden gem of the sewer district, the hidden gem of Cleveland."

