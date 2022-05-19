5 fun things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, May 20-22

CLEVELAND — Another weekend is here and that means Northeast Ohio is showing off its fun flair. Everything from a festival celebrating horses to the Cleveland Asian Festival that gives residents a one-stop-shop to indulge in AsiaTown's culinary diversity, you'll find it here.

The Cleveland Asian Festival

Celebrating everything Cleveland’s AsiaTown has to offer is where the Cleveland Asian Festival kicks off this weekend.

From Bahn mi and chutney to dumplings and lo mein, there will be a smorgasbord of food that celebrates the diversity of this rich neighborhood.

Courtesy of Destination Cleveland. Cleveland Asian Festival.

There are some things to keep in mind, and probably the most important one is to come hungry, seriously.

The festival will feature cultural dancing, music and demonstrations that are fun for the whole family.

When: Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HorseFest

Time to saddle up for a good time this weekend at the Lake Farmpark. Attendees will “be transported to a time when horses were vital to transportation, working livestock and power on the farm. Take a ride on a stagecoach and listen to the horses’ shoes strike the ground, hear the sound of the blacksmith’s ringing anvil and smell the smoke as food cooks over a fire at the cowboy encampment.”

Riders of any age can compete in an obstacle course. Spectators will see a choreographed equine show in the arena.

When: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m

Where: Farmpark, 8800 Euclid Chardon Road in Kirtland

Bark in the Park

The biggest celebration of pets in Summit County is back in person at Lock 3. One of the main features of the event is the Rescue Walk, where hundreds of dog owners and their dogs show up and out to raise money to support rescue efforts in Summit County.

There will also be a beer garden, food trucks, adoptable pets, live entertainment, raffles, contest and much more.

When: Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lock 3

The Memphis Kiddie Park

The Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured landmark where fun is guaranteed, is celebrating its 70th birthday and its opening weekend. Memphis Kiddie Park features 11 rides, including the Little Dipper, which has been recognized as the oldest continuously operating steel kiddie coaster in North America.

When: Opens Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: 10340 Memphis Avenue in Cleveland

Cleveland Bazaar in Market Square

Located across from the West Side Market, you’ll find local treasures made by local artists and makers. It’s considered one of Northeast Ohio’s longest-running events featuring handmade items.

When: Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

