5 fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and Northeast Ohio is rolling out the fun with food-centric events and music festivals. With nice weather expected, it's a good weekend to be out and about.

1. The Berea National Rib Cook-Off

Nothing says summer better than the smells, sights and sounds of a rib cook-off. The event wouldn’t be a rib cook-off without a wide variety of ribs from some of the best teams in Cleveland and across the country. Ten rib teams will compete for the Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice Awards.

When: May 27-30

Where: The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

More info here.

2. Reggae Fest Cleveland

Let’s sing and dance our way into summer with Reggae Fest Cleveland. Five reggae bands will perform at Voinovich Park. There will be a variety of craft beer, wine and food trucks. No outside food or beverage is allowed. Organizers expect over a 1,000 people, so you are encouraged to buy your tickets in advance. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

When: Saturday, May 28, from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Voinovich Park at the end of the E 9th Street Pier

More info here .

3.Blossom Time 2022

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year at Chagrin River Park. Carnival games, food and rides will take over the park. The Taste of Chagrin brings trucks to the triangle in the center of town. If music is your jam, a handful of talented musicians will perform.

When: May 27 through May 30

Where: Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.

More here.

4. 50th Annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival

A Tremont favorite is back! Enjoy homemade Greek delicacies and authentic Greek cuisines such as grape leaves, moussaka, pastitsio, lamb shanks, gyro and souvlaki. After stuffing your face, leave some room for homemade bakery items like baklava, loukoumades and kourabiedes.

Dance off all that food with live Greek bands each day. Everyone is encouraged to get up and learn a dance from the various regions of Greece. After dancing, shop Greek imports like jewelry, art and handmade products. There will also be tours of the beautiful, historic Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, which was built in 1912.

When: May 27-30

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 2187 West 14th Street in Cleveland.

More info here.

5. The 41st Walleye Annual Main Port Clinton Street Walleye Festival

Located at the picturesque Waterworks Park on the shores of Lake Erie, the annual festival will feature an array of free live concerts, a kids fishing derby, a parade, educational programs, carnival rides and more than 130 vendors from around the country. On Monday, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park.

When: May 27-30

Where: Waterworks Park in Port Clinton, located at 1868 E. Perry Street

More info here.

