5 Seconds of Summer announces Cleveland stop on latest tour

Posted

You don't have to be a Youngblood to be excited for this. 5 Seconds of Summer announced it is coming to Cleveland.

The alt-rock band will be bringing their Everyone's A Star world tour to Rocket Arena on June 9.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

