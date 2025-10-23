5 Seconds of Summer announces Cleveland stop on latest tour

You don't have to be a Youngblood to be excited for this. 5 Seconds of Summer announced it is coming to Cleveland.
The alt-rock band will be bringing their Everyone's A Star world tour to Rocket Arena on June 9.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.
You don't have to be a Youngblood to be excited for this. 5 Seconds of Summer announced it is coming to Cleveland.
The alt-rock band will be bringing their Everyone's A Star world tour to Rocket Arena on June 9.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.