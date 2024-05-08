5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: May 10-12

Mother's Day weekend has arrived, and if you haven't made any plans yet or are looking for a way to distract yourself, we're here to help.

Here are five things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Cavs playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are returning home this weekend to face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. If you don't plan on watching the game on News 5, you could head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to watch the game in person. For more information, click here.

Check out dinosaurs at the zoo

Starting this week, dinosaurs will take over the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. On Sunday, all mothers are able to go to the zoo for free in honor of Mother's Day. For more information, click here.

Go to the aquarium

In honor of Mother's Day, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is offering $5 off tickets for all visiting moms, stepmoms, foster moms and grandmas with the purchase of another ticket. The aquarium will host parent-themed trivia and have extended hours. For more information, click here.

Go to a comedy show

Dunlap's is hosting Sundaze this Sunday with comedian Ramon Rivas. Rivas has appeared on HBOLatino, Comedy Central and Sirius XM. For more information, click here.

The Wizard of Oz

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Beck Center in Lakewood. This is the Beck Center's final play of the season. For more information, click here.