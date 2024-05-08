Here's a list of FREE Mother's Day activities to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio

Looking for something to do for Mother's Day that won't break the bank? How does free sound? You're in luck because there are several events happening over the weekend that won't cost a penny.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will offer free admission for mothers on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While you're there, don't forget to check out the new Dino Cove exhibit by Waterfowl Lake.

The Akron Zoo is offering mothers free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will have free admission to self-guided tours for mothers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skylight Park at Tower City has a free event for mothers from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a bouquet bar, coffee cart, a tea party and more. CLICK HERE to make a reservation.

The Cleveland Museum of Art is always free. Hours on Mother's Day are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Honorable mention — While not free, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium will offer discounted tickets this weekend for mothers. You can save $5 when you purchase two or more tickets.

