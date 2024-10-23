5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Oct. 25-27

It's the weekend before Halloween, and a ton of spooky and kid-friendly events are happening across Northeast Ohio.

Here are five events happening in town this weekend:

Halloween Bar Crawl

You have two opportunities to dress up and celebrate the holiday Downtown this weekend. Not only is there a spooktacular bar crawl on Friday, but there is also one on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Halloween Drive-Thru

If you're looking for a family-friendly Halloween event this weekend, head to the Lake Metroparks Farmpark. This entire weekend, enjoy festive fun from inside your car. For more information, click here.

Fall Festival

Haven't picked your pumpkin yet? Head to Mapleside Farms for the family-friendly Spooky Fest this Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

Mapleside Farms celebrates fall with weekend festivals

RELATED: Mapleside Farms celebrates fall with weekend festivals

IX Trick or Treat Street

Do you want your kids to have fun trick-or-treating but are nervous that Mother Nature might ruin Halloween? The IX Center is hosting its annual indoor trick-or-treat event this weekend. For more information, click here.

Browns game

Is spooky season not your thing? The Cleveland Browns will be facing off against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday. To buy tickets, click here.

