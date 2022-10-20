7-year-old BMX bike record-holder wins national championship, attends bike park opening

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — He may not be taller than 5 feet, able to vote or drive a car. However, he can certainly ride a bike. Seven-year-old Huck Kurinsky began riding a BMX bike during the pandemic and hasn't stopped since.

"He just seemed to have an affinity toward it and people kept telling us how 'Your son's really good,'" said Huck's father, Keir Kurinsky.

When Huck was 6-years-old, he broke a Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest person to do a backflip on a bike. This past weekend, he won the National Championships.

Huck showcases his skills by going on tour and winning awards. Now he can highlight his talent at home at the Cleveland Metroparks's brand new bike park.

The park is one of a kind. It features a competition pump track, jump line and a 2.5 mile loop trail for mountain biking.

"It is truly humbling to see the atmosphere that has been created here," said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman.

The Kurinskys think the park is just what Cleveland needed to enhance what tourists and locals can enjoy.

"We've been at places where there's admission to places like this," they said. "And the fact that this is right in our backyard and it's free and the Cleveland biking community is as big as it is. Offering something like this is only going to grow larger."

As for Huck, he encourages everyone and anyone to ride a bike.

"Just do it. And have fun," he said.

