A crisp farming history: Third-generation farmer provides apple needs and fall fun at Mapleside Farms

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Mapleside Farms is geared up with all your fall activities and of course, lots of apples, this October.

At Mapleside, they take farm-to-table to a different level with pies, streusels and donuts. This doesn't include their ciders, kinds of butters and so much more.

Right outside that apple house, you'll find the farmer himself, Bill Eyssen. He may not be Johnny Appleseed, but he plants apple trees just like him.

Elyssen has been on this farm since he was a little boy.

“Well, I’m a third generation on this farm. And my grandfather bought this property back in 1927,” said Eyssen.

They started with animals and soon began growing pumpkins and apples. Now, they hold festivals, weddings, and feature a 111-foot slide, including a long list of other activities.

But for Bill, he loved apples, all 16 varieties of them.

The most popular kind of apple is the Melrose, but you can't get it till next weekend because they are still on the tree. Melrose is a cross between Red Delicious and The Johnathan.

“What’s good about Melrose it's very muti-purpose. It’s not just a great eating apple, it’s a great cooking apple,” said Bill.

Every year the farms sell out of them, which keeps Bills harvesting and tasting. Making sure he's carrying on his family’s legacy, even in retirement. While also serving the best apples you can eat.

Mapleside Farms will hold its fall fest until the end of October. For more information about the fall fest, click here.

