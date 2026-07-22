Asian Lantern Festival ready to light up the night at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — The highly anticipated Asian Lantern Festival has officially returned to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for its ninth year of family-friendly fun and visuals that will take your breath away.

The event is set to bring hundreds of illuminated lantern displays, live entertainment and culturally inspired food to the Zoo after dark.

Presented by Meijer, the festival runs now through August 23.

The walk-through experience will be available Thursday through Sunday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Guests can check out illuminated displays throughout the zoo, including interactive lanterns, walk-through tunnels and themed areas like the RainForest Path presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.

The K-Pop Kids & Family Dance Party is one of the exciting new additions this year.

The interactive experience will feature family-friendly K-Pop hits, dance tutorials, games and festival hosts to get the whole family dancing.

The festival will also feature returning acrobatic performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage and culturally inspired cuisine at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

There are multiple ways to enjoy the Asian Lantern Festival this year.

Adrive-through experience is available on select nights, including July 22, and is presented by McDonald’s of Northeast Ohio.

Then there is the Glow Run 5K which is a new event scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Guests can also purchase VIP Walk-Through Packages on select Friday and Saturday evenings.

The package is designed for groups of up to eight people and includes festival admission, a private covered tent at Rising Waters, catered Asian-inspired food, beverage service and more.

For detailed ticket information, the full schedule and prices, click here.