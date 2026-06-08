Asian Lantern Festival returns

Tickets are on sale for the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The popular summer tradition returns next month with illuminated displays after dark, running July 9 through Aug. 23.

New interactive experiences debuting this year include a K-pop family dance party.

The festival also features live performances and culturally inspired food.

Visitors can walk through tunnels and themed areas.

On select nights, guests can also choose to drive through the festival.

A special lantern 5K race will take place on July 21.

Discounted tickets are now available online in advance.