Asian Lantern Festival, WonderStruck, Sunflower Wine Festival and more! Things to do this weekend; July 7-9

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival begins Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Attendees will enjoy live acrobatic performances every hour, culturally-inspired food, large-scale displays, a 150-foot-long Enchanted Garden Experience, and more. Find tickets and more info here.

Broadview Heights Homedays

Enjoy magicians, performances, amusement park rides, a petting zoo, dancing, a police dog demonstration, food, fireworks and more this weekend at Broadview Heights Homedays. Find more info here.

46th Annual Cain Park Arts Festival

The works of hundreds of artists from across the country will be on display at the 46th Annual Cain Park Arts Festival this weekend in Cleveland Heights. Live entertainment and food will make the festival one you don’t want to miss. Find more info here.

Reggae in the Harbor

Head to the Lighthouse at Huntington Beach in Fairport Harbor Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m. for Reggae in the Harbor. Enjoy free music, food trucks and alcohol sales begin at 3 p.m. Find more info here.

Armchair Boogie

Armchair Boogie is a western jam-grass playing group from Wisconsin that will bring high energy to House of Blues Friday night at 8 p.m. Find more info here.

Farm Fest

Farm Fest will be at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will enjoy live music, farm activities, food, pony rides and more. Find more info here. Admission is free.

Art on the Hill

Over 80 artisans will be in attendance selling and displaying their art at the Art on the Hill street festival tomorrow on E. Prospect Street in Mantua. Attendees will also enjoy food, an auction and prizes. Find more info here.

Animals as Leaders

The trio Animals as Leaders will be performing at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Saturday at 7 p.m. Their experimental sounds of metal, modern jazz, world music and more are nothing short of compelling. Find more info here.

Sunflower Wine Festival 2023

The Sunflower Wine Festival is back for the fourth year Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. on Depot Street in Rocky River. Attendees will enjoy wine and craft beer gardens, food and live music. All proceeds go to the Prayers From Maria Foundation in an effort to raise money to support the fight against childhood cancer. Find more info here.

2023 WonderStruck Festival

Enjoy concerts, arts, and culinary arts Saturday and Sunday at the 2023 WonderStruck Festival at Lakeland Community College. Artists to take the state this weekend include Walker Hayes, Flo Rida, Chris Lane, The Struts, Khalid, Nelly, Corn, Tai Verdes and many more. Find a complete lineup and more info here.

Boulevard Beats

Every Saturday until Aug. 26, enjoy live music outside of Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. On July 8, Eric Embacher will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Symphony at Sunset

Every Sunday until the end of July from 7 to 9 p.m., the most talented musicians in the city will provide a Symphony at Sunset at Voinovich Bicentennial Park. Find more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats, and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

