Atomic Autosports hosts 2nd Annual Motorsports Expo at BOSS Pro-Karting

There are many ways Northeast Ohioans can have fun with their cars.

The second annual Motorsports Expo hosted at BOSS Pro-Karting and presented by Atomic Autosports has a lineup of groups, clubs and organizations that will talk about getting on the track, autocorssing, racing and car set-up.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, motorsports fans can stop at 18301 Brookpark Road in Cleveland, to get a taste of what the expo has to offer. Additionally, there is kart racing after the Expo with a race format planned.

News 5 got an up-close look at the experiences offered during the expo. For more information, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.