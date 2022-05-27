Blossom Time Fest in Chagrin Falls has finally kicked off since the pandemic

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — After waiting patiently for two years, Blossom time is back in the heart of Chagrin Falls.

The festival has been a tradition every Memorial weekend for decades.

Every year on Memorial Day weekend, the Chagrin Valley Jaycees organize a carnival with a midway, carnival games, food, and rides in Chagrin River Park.

There is also a 5.25. mile road race called the Blossom Time Run and there are hot air balloons launched for the Balloon Glow on Thursday night. There will also be music performances, food eating contests and some parades to close out the weekend.

Organizers with the Jaycees tell News 5 it's an amazing time for everyone and most importantly they can raise money for many charities in the community.

The festival will take place Thursday through Sunday. For more information click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.