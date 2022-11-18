Christmas connection and other holiday fun: things to do in NEO this weekend, Nov. 18-20

CLEVELAND — The weather outside is frightful, no really, check out this weekend's detailed forecast from News 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw here. However, you may want to bundle up and brave the cold. If so, this list of things to do this weekend is for you.

Christmas Connection at the IX Center

Cleveland’s 36th annual Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 exhibitors for a huge holiday shopping experience. Not only shop but enjoy holiday songs performed on the big stage and a picture with Santa. Find more info here.

RELATED: Christmas Connection opens at IX Center



Friday Night Lights

No not football, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is leaving the lights on this fall until 8 p.m. and featuring special programming. Friday, Nov. 18 is dedicated to the evolution of the human relationship with "man's best friend," the dog. Beer and wine will be available at a cash bar. More info here.

Santa at Great Northern Mall

Santa will be at Great Northern Mall this Friday for the holiday season. The mall will kick off his arrival at 5:30 p.m. with face-painting, balloon artists and stilt walkers. At 6 p.m., a Santa parade will take over the mall. Santa will be at the mall every day until Dec. 24. Find more info here.

Twinkle in the 216

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 31 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will host its winter show, Twinkle in the 216, to celebrate the beauty of historic Cleveland this holiday season. Find info on times and admission here.

Crocker Park Tree Lighting

This is no ordinary tree lighting. Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at noon there will be live performances, a Grinchmas show, holiday character meet and greets and photos with Santa. Find a full schedule and more details here.

Mentor Senior Center Arts and Crafts Sale

Shoppers will have a wide selection of holiday-themed products from over 60 vendors Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mentor Senior Center. Find more info here.

We Are The Weirdos Ohio's Black Matter Market

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 We Are The Weirdos Ohio is hosting its Black Matter Market at R. Shea Brewing in Akron. Shoppers will enjoy original artwork, graphic apparel, oddities and more from 30 alternative small business and creators. As the event website says, "shop for your weird husband, your weird wife, your weird kids, your weird friends or your weird self." Find more info here.

Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

Head to the Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center Saturday, Nov. 19 or Sunday, Nov. 20 for a large show featuring artists and crafters selling original handmade items. There will be a full concessions stand and part of the proceeds will benefit Project Night Night non-profit. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.